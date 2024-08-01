Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains, waterlogging; IMD’s red alert warning for heavy showers

Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers.

Published1 Aug 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Delhi rains: People wade through a waterlogged road during rain in Delhi's Jangpura area on Wednesday, July 31.
Delhi rains: People wade through a waterlogged road during rain in Delhi’s Jangpura area on Wednesday, July 31.(PTI)

Delhi schools shut today after heavy rains amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers. Heavy precipitation yesterday eveing that continued till night led to severe waterlogging in many places across the city.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Tanuja and her 3-tear-old child, Priyansh, reportedly drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi. The police informed that a call was received on Wednesday evening at about 8:12 pm regarding a woman and a child drowning in a drain." The drain was about 15 feet and width is 6 feet, police said.

The duo “were going to the weekly Budh Bazaar held in the Ghazipur Police Station area, East Delhi, fell into a waterlogged semi-constructed drain and drowned,” ANI quoted Delhi police as saying. Adding to the woes of Delhi residents, a house in Sabzi Mandi collapsed following ‘cloudburst’ and traffic congestion was seen at many places across the national capital.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi in a post on X last night said, “In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow, 1st August.”

Directorate of Education issued a notice dated July 31 that said, “In light of the very heavy rainfall in the evening of 31st July, 2024 & subsequent waterlogging in many parts of Delhi and forecast of heavy rainfall for 1st August, 2024, all Govt., Govt. Aided and Recognised Unaided Private Schools of Delhi will remain closed on 1st August, 2024 (Thursday).”

The Delhi government further urged “all the Heads of Schools of Delhi” to disseminate this information among teaching, non- teaching Staff, students and parents.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi in a post on X said that all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will remain closed on August 1 in view of the forecast of adverse weather conditions. The post states, “All MCD schools will remain closed tomorrow, August 1, 2024, in view of incessant rainfall in the National Capital and the forecast of adverse weather conditions.”

On Wednesday, Delhi airport reported 10 flight diversions between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm, ANI reported citing airport sources.

More details awaited…..

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 06:18 AM IST
