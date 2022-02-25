Schools in Delhi will start functioning offline from April 1, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. All schools in the national capital will do away with hybrid mode.

This was decided in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

In a tweet, the chief minister said: “DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to ₹500."

The DDMA also said that all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi will be removed from Monday if positivity rate falls below 1%.

