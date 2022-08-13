5th monkeypox case in Delhi, woman with travel history to Nigeria tests positive

Delhi on Saturday logged its fifth case of monkeypox after an African woman, with travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus. The 22 year-old woman has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Medical Director of LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar has confirmed that the 5th case of monkeypox has been reported in the national capital.

