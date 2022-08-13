5th monkeypox case in Delhi, woman with travel history to Nigeria tests positive

5th monkeypox case in Delhi, woman with travel history to Nigeria tests positive2 min read . 03:33 PM IST
Delhi on Saturday registered its fifth monkeypox case after an African woman, with a travel history to Nigeria tested positive for the virus
Delhi on Saturday logged its fifth case of monkeypox after an African woman, with travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for the virus. The 22 year-old woman has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Medical Director of LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar has confirmed that the 5th case of monkeypox has been reported in the national capital.
Dr Kumar said that the sample of a 22-year-old woman tested positive on Friday and she is currently under observation in the hospital.
"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," the LNJP doctor told ANI.
The doctor said that the patient has no recent travel history, but had travelled one month ago.
Delhi had registered its first monkeypox case on July 24 this year, that was a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
The central government had released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country.
International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others.
The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on July 14. India has so far reported 10 monkeypox cases in the country, including the recent one which was logged in the national capital.
According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
(With ANI inputs)
