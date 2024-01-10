Delhi sees another ‘Cold Day,' Check weather forecast for the next seven days as fog engulfs the capital
Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius which is 4 notches below normal.
Delhi's Wednesday morning witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets. The national capital continues to grapple with cold day conditions with mainly clear skies.
Also read: Winter break in Delhi schools 2024: Classes up to Grade 5 to remain closed for next 5 days due to cold weather
Several states are grappling with the problem of low visibility due to dense fog, especially in the morning and night hours which has led to the delay of several flights and trains.
The weather department issued a Cold Day to Severe Cold Day alert for Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
(With inputs from PTI)
