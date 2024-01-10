A yellow alert has been issued for "cold day" conditions in parts of the city. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius which is normal for this time of the year, according to India Meteorological Department data. The maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius which is 4 notches below normal. Delhi recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am. The visibility in the city ranged from 200m to 500m.

Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather conditions. On Tuesday, sixteen Delhi-bound trains were delayed while on Monday twenty Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather-related conditions. The air quality improved to the"poor" category from the“very poor" range recorded on the previous day. A reading of 269 AQI level was recorded at 9 am on January 10 while on Tuesday it stood at 366.

As per IMD seven seven-day forecast, the weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy until January 16 with temperatures to remain in the usual range. No prevalent Cold day conditions are expected in the next seven days Due to cold weather, Delhi schools up to class 5 will remain closed until January 10. In a tweet, Delhi Education Minister, Atishi said, ‘Schools to not ply before 8 am and after 5 pm.’

India Meteorological Department issued a dense fog warning over North-Indian states amid cold weather conditions. Cold wave intensified in the Northern region of the country over the past few days with maximum temperatures hovering below normal limits while night temperatures have also been settling below normal at some places.