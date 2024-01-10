Delhi's Wednesday morning witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets. The national capital continues to grapple with cold day conditions with mainly clear skies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: IMD says, Delhi set for another ‘Cold Day’ today; Check full forecast with train delays due to fog here A yellow alert has been issued for "cold day" conditions in parts of the city. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius which is normal for this time of the year, according to India Meteorological Department data. The maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius which is 4 notches below normal. Delhi recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am. The visibility in the city ranged from 200m to 500m.

Also read: IMD issues 'Cold Day' alert in THESE states; Check full weather forecast with trains, flights delay due to dense fog Eighteen Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather conditions. On Tuesday, sixteen Delhi-bound trains were delayed while on Monday twenty Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to weather-related conditions. The air quality improved to the"poor" category from the"very poor" range recorded on the previous day. A reading of 269 AQI level was recorded at 9 am on January 10 while on Tuesday it stood at 366.

Also read: Chandigarh schools closed: Physical classes up to class 8th to remain shut till 13 Jan As per IMD seven seven-day forecast, the weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy until January 16 with temperatures to remain in the usual range. No prevalent Cold day conditions are expected in the next seven days Due to cold weather, Delhi schools up to class 5 will remain closed until January 10. In a tweet, Delhi Education Minister, Atishi said, ‘Schools to not ply before 8 am and after 5 pm.’

Also read: Heavy rainfall continues in parts of Tamil Nadu, IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Chennai in next 24 hours India Meteorological Department issued a dense fog warning over North-Indian states amid cold weather conditions. Cold wave intensified in the Northern region of the country over the past few days with maximum temperatures hovering below normal limits while night temperatures have also been settling below normal at some places.

Also read: Winter break in Delhi schools 2024: Classes up to Grade 5 to remain closed for next 5 days due to cold weather Several states are grappling with the problem of low visibility due to dense fog, especially in the morning and night hours which has led to the delay of several flights and trains.

The weather department issued a Cold Day to Severe Cold Day alert for Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from PTI)

