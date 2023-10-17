Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall late on Monday night, leading to a 6-degree drop in temperature. In the last 24 hours, the city's temperature dropped from 29 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius. Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning was recorded in parts of Noida, Indirapuram, south Delhi and east Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some areas like Rafi Marg, Moti Bagh showed light to moderate-intensity rains which resulted in minor traffic jams and congestion. Traffic on various major roads moved at a slow pace, with motorists rushing to reach their destinations and getting in each other's way.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Regional Met Centre, New Delhi, Thunderstorm/ lightning has been predicted at isolated places. As per the latest update from RWFC Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Chandpur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

Earlier, RWFC had predicted light to moderate intensity rain with heavy rain in isolated places in and around Delhi and the NCR.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) stated in a post on X, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Ghaziabad, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, among others during next 2 hours." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, IMD had predicted light to moderate rain in several parts of the northeast region of the country within the next two days. While Tamil Nadu and Kerala might receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district received heavy rainfall on Monday morning. According to the IMD, Dindigul town received 35 mm rainfall, whereas Kodaikanal (Rose Garden) witnessed a 30 mm spell. Kamatchipurm received 11.5 mm rainfall and Briyant Park in Kodaikanal observed a 43.6 mm spell.

The meteorological department said that the northeast monsoon is likely to commence in Tamil Nadu on October 18. Weather experts have said that the Monsoon would be below average this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

