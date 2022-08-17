Delhi sees nearly two-fold rise in hospitalisations as Covid cases surge

Delhi sees nearly two-fold rise in hospitalisations as Covid cases surge2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
Delhi is witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases resulting in a two fold rise in the hospitalisation rate in the national capital
Covid-19 cases in Delhi have witnessed a rapid surge with nearly two-fold increase in hospitalisations in over a fortnight. Officials say, patients with comorbidities are getting admitted to hospitals.
Experts have reiterated the need to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even though the rise in infections and hospitalisations is not yet alarming.
Within a period of 15 days, the rate of occupancy of Covid beds rose from 3.26% to 6.24% registerimg a near two-fold spike.
Of the 9,405 available beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, 307 (3.26 per cent) were occupied on August 1. The occupancy rate was 3.75 per cent on August 2 and four per cent the day after. It kept on rising on most days thereafter and stood at 6.24 per cent on August 16.
Dr Vikas Maurya, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said in the last one week or so, they are observing a rise in hospital admissions due to the viral infection.
"Most of the patients are those who have multiple comorbidities and some of them are also unvaccinated. Some patients also have had lung involvement, which meant that they required anti-viral treatment and other Covid drugs," he added.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of state-run LNJP Hospital, concurred with Maurya.
"In the last week or so, the number of patients has seen an increase. Earlier, we would get four to five patients on a daily basis but now we have been getting eight to 10 patients every day," he said.
The government said that hospitals have been placed on alert on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had urged people to get jabbed with the precautionary dose of vaccine since it ensures people are more protected against the virus.
90% of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospitals are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine and only 10% of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. Sisodia said, "It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," he asserted.
On Tuesday, Delhi reported 917 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent, the highest in over 200 days. 3 deaths were reported according to data shared by the city health department.
With inputs from PTI.
