Delhi: Seven killed, eight trapped after wall collapse in Harinagar following incessant rains

Delhi: Seven people were killed after a wall collapse incident in the national capital's Harinagar, Jaitpur, including 3 men, 2 women and 2 girls aged seven years, following the incessant downpour in the city.
Eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple were also trapped after the wall collapse.
The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital, with three to four people reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents, reported ANI.
Among the seven casualties, two victims – Safiqul, aged 27 years, and his wife, Doli, aged 28 years belonged to Assam, while another person, Muttus, aged 50 years hailed from West Bengal.
The two children were identified as Ruksana, daughter of Ravi bul, aged 27 years and Hasina, daughter of Hasi bul, aged 25 years – who lost their lives in the tragedy.
Police officers said although there is no estimate on how many people have died, 3-4 people who are seriously injured, may not survive. The jhuggies have also been evacuated following the incident.
“There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future,” Additional DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma told reporters.