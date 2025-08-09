Delhi: Seven killed, eight trapped after wall collapse in Harinagar following incessant rains

Delhi: Seven people were killed after a wall collapse incident in the national capital's Harinagar, Jaitpur, including 3 men, 2 women and 2 girls aged seven years, following the incessant downpour in the city.

Eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple were also trapped after the wall collapse.

The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital, with three to four people reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents, reported ANI.

Residents of Assam, West Bengal among casualties Among the seven casualties, two victims – Safiqul, aged 27 years, and his wife, Doli, aged 28 years belonged to Assam, while another person, Muttus, aged 50 years hailed from West Bengal.

The two children were identified as Ruksana, daughter of Ravi bul, aged 27 years and Hasina, daughter of Hasi bul, aged 25 years – who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Jhuggies evacuated after wall collapse Police officers said although there is no estimate on how many people have died, 3-4 people who are seriously injured, may not survive. The jhuggies have also been evacuated following the incident.

