Delhi struggles with ‘very poor’ air quality for 6th day in a row; Check when will rain wash off pollution fears
Delhi's air quality is expected to remain 'very poor' for the next six days with minimal change, as per the Union earth sciences ministry's Early Warning System.
Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality today which marks sixth consecutive day for AQI to be in ‘300-400’ range. An average hourly Air Quality Index of 388 was registered at 11 am today, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
