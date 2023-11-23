Delhi recorded ‘very poor’ air quality today which marks sixth consecutive day for AQI to be in ‘300-400’ range. An average hourly Air Quality Index of 388 was registered at 11 am today, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, an AQI of 395 was registered at 4 pm. According to the Union Earth Sciences Ministry's Early Warning System, the subsequent six days will witness 'very poor' air quality with minimal significant change.

Over the last two days, cold north-westerly winds have led to a fall in temperature creating a favourable atmosphere for smog-filled air. On November 23, wind direction was expected to switch to easterly. Delhi recorded the season's lowest temperature today of 9.2 degrees Celsius today morning with a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature to be around 27.6 degrees Celsius.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) most stations around Delhi registered ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ air quality at 11 am that is in the range ‘300-500’ on a scale of 500. In North Campus AQI stood at 482, in Dwarka-Sector 8 AQI stood at 412, in IGI Airport (T3) AQI stood at 402, in R K Puram AQI stood at 415, in Mundka AQI stood at 420, in Punjabi Bagh AQI stood at 426, in Nehru Nagar AQI stood at 424, in Wazirpur AQI stood at 423 and in Rohini AQI stood at 413.

Locations where 'very poor ' air quality was recorded include Mandir Marg where AQI stood at 390, New Moti Bagh where AQI stood at 388, Ashok Vihar where AQI stood at 386, Sirifort where AQI stood at 385, Pusa where AQI stood at 385, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where AQI stood at 384, Sri Aurobindo Marg where AQI stood at 379, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where AQI stood at 378, DTU where AQI stood at 369, Najafgarh where AQI stood at 365, Lodhi Road where AQI stood at 354, ITO where AQI stood at 346, Arya Nagar where AQI stood at 341, Aya Nagar where AQI stood at 339 and Shadipur where AQI stood at 334.

Western disturbances are expected to bring rainfall on November 27 and a dip in average temperature to around 10 degrees Celsius is expected in the coming days followed by a rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Scientist Kuldeep Srivastava“Winds have remained northwesterly over the last two days, but it will become variable once more from Thursday, fluctuating between easterly, southeasterly, and northeasterly over the next two days, thus halting the dip in mercury," reported HT. He further added, “Western disturbance will impact Delhi on November 27, with chances of a drizzle in some parts," which will lead to a further dip in temperature. IMD forecasted haze to blanket Delhi again on November 28.

