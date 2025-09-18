Delhi shocker: 49-year-old man dies after falling from flyover, run over by vehicle in Pandav Nagar

A 49-year-old man died after he allegedly "fell from a flyover" and was "run over by a vehicle" in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area early Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 12 am near the Manglam Cut flyover on National Highway-24, authorities added.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was a "pedestrian" or riding a vehicle at the time.

"A car and a scooter were found in a damaged condition at the spot, but the injured already had been shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital by the time a police team reached there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

At the hospital, doctors declared the victim brought dead. He was later identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, the officer said.

According to the complainant, Amit Kumar, an auto driver, he was driving towards Ghazipur when he saw a man fall from the flyover onto the service road. The grievously injured man was rushed to a hospital in Kumar's auto with the help of a few bystanders, the DCP added.

Preliminary enquiry suggests that an unknown heavy vehicle may have hit the victim on the flyover, leading to the fall, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant section of the BNS at Pandav Nagar police station and further investigation is underway, they added.

In a similar related incident, two construction workers were killed and another severely injured after their bike rammed into the sidewall of the Panjagutta flyover last month in Hyderabad. Police said the rider, Laxminarayana alias Srinivas (30), was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol. His companions were Bharat (28), who died on the spot, and Venu (28), who suffered multiple fractures.

The crash took place around 12:55 am when the trio, travelling from Begumpet towards Panjagutta, lost control at a curve. The impact flung them off the flyover near Y2K Hotel, close to the Panjagutta traffic police station. None of them wore helmets. Locals alerted the police, and the victims were rushed to Osmania General Hospital. Bharat was declared dead on arrival, while Laxminarayana succumbed during treatment at 8:26 am. Venu, who survived, admitted they had consumed liquor before the crash. Police registered a case under the BNS and MV Act.