Delhi shocker: Man, 19, stabbed to death after scooter's minor brush with accused; minor among 3 held

A horrifying murder case has surfaced in Delhi, a 19-year-old boy was stabbed to death over a miniscule issue. The victim's scooter allegedly brushed past one of the accused in the Geeta Colony area on June 27 following which a brawl erupted and three persons committed the horrendous crime.

The deceased identified as Yash, was a resident of Rani Garden. Describing the happenings of Friday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara said, "Three accused…. arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old boy, Yash. On 27 June, around 9:41 pm, information was received from Laxmi Nagar hospital that a boy of around 20 years of age was brought dead after a stab injury to the lower back. A minor scuffle happened between the deceased Yash and the minor and Amaan," PTI reported.

In the murder case, Delhi Police arrested two accused - Md Amaan and Lucky, while the third accused, Rihan, who is a minor was taken into police custody.

‘Matter of organised crime,’ says MLA Krishna Nagar MLA, Anil Goyal said, "We were directing the police to arrest the culprits in this matter since the night. This is not just a matter of road rage. It is a matter of organised crime. It is important to break the syndicate of this organised crime," ANI reported.

The shocking incident happened in the Rani Garden area in Shahdara district when Yash was on his way home on his two-wheeler when the scooter allegedly brushed past the juvenile. The chase ended near Geeta Colony Pusta flyover, where Amaan reportedly stabbed Yash in the lower back.

According to Yash's cousin, Aman Sharma, Yash was on his way to pick him but near Ambedkar Park, Shiv Mandir, their scooter's side mirror hit two boys. Elaborating the incident, the eyewitness said, “They pulled out a gun and pointed it at Yash...Later, they stabbed him. We took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead...We want the culprits to be punished.”

Meanwhile, Yash's mother alleged that the murder was as part of a conspiracy. “I want the girl and the boy, whose names are involved in the case, to be interrogated and punished...I do not trust the police; they are providing security to the house of those who have committed the crime. The police did not come here...My nephew was with my son at that time. His life is also in danger," ANI quoted Yash's mother Rakhi as saying.