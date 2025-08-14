Delhi skies to drape in monsoon blues on Independence Day? Here's what IMD predicts for August 15

Delhi is set to witness a cloudy and pleasant Independence Day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting generally overcast skies accompanied by one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on 15 August.

The morning is expected to start on a relatively cool note, with temperatures hovering around 26–27°C. The thick cloud cover is likely to block direct sunlight for most of the day, keeping the afternoon heat in check. However, the high humidity—expected to remain above 70%—could make

Delhi’s Independence Day celebrations are likely to unfold under a monsoon mood—mildly wet, comfortably cool, and quintessentially August.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Independence Day Traffic movement will be affected from 6 am on August 15 on roads around Chhatrasal Stadium, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will hoist the national flag as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The advisory posted on X said the event is expected to draw a huge crowd.

Diversions will be in place at Hakikat Nagar Nala Road, Kingsway Camp Chowk, U-turn Bhama Shah Chowk, Model Town-II and III, H-Point, Nanak Piau Gurudwara, and Stadium Road, GTK Road T-point, the advisory stated.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Mall Road (Ring Road adjacent to Chhatrasal Stadium), Stadium Road, Brahma Kumari Marg, Bhama Shah Road, and Old GT Karnal Road, it added.

Also Read | How Rashtrapati Bhavan will celebrate eastern heritage on 15 August

"Those travelling towards Delhi University (North Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town, and Azadpur Subzi Mandi have been asked to keep sufficient travel time in hand," the statement read.

Commuters have been urged to plan their travel in advance, use public transport to reduce congestion, and follow the instructions of traffic police on duty.



‘Naya Bharat’ On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the historic Red Fort and address the nation.

This year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is the coordinating service for the national event, which will feature a ceremonial Guard of Honour, a 21-gun salute, and a special flypast carrying the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag.

Also Read | Women panchayat leaders to take centre stage at I-Day celebrations