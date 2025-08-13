Delhi stray dog case referred to 3-judge Supreme Court bench, hearing tomorrow

The Delhi stray dog matter, in which a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on 11 August directed that stray dogs in the Delhi–NCR region be relocated to designated shelters, has now been referred to a three-judge bench, LiveLaw reported.
The case will be heard tomorrow, 14 August, by Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N V Anjaria.
The relocation order was originally issued by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, which had, on 28 July, taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following a Times of India report titled “In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price.”
The stray dog issue was mentioned twice before the Chief Justice of India today, 13 August—once in the morning and again in the evening—with CJI B. R. Gavai stating that he would look into the matter.