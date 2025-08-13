Delhi stray dog case referred to 3-judge Supreme Court bench, hearing tomorrow

The Delhi stray dog matter, in which a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on 11 August directed that stray dogs in the Delhi–NCR region be relocated to designated shelters, has now been referred to a three-judge bench, LiveLaw reported.

The case will be heard tomorrow, 14 August, by Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N V Anjaria.

The relocation order was originally issued by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, which had, on 28 July, taken suo motu cognisance of the issue following a Times of India report titled “In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price.”