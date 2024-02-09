Delhi taps will run dry today evening in certain regions of the national capital as per Delhi Jal Board (DJB) notice. The official notice issued yesterday, February 8, informed that water supply will not be available in the evening of February 10 and will be available at low pressure in the morning of February 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi has been grappling with disruptions in water supply in several parts of the capital city over the past few days. Areas to bear the brunt of shortage of water supply tomorrow and day after include

1. Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas.

3. Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas.

4. Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri adjoining areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi etc.

These water supply disruptions are a result of ongoing repairing works at 120 MGD VT Pump House, Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants. These plants will be non-operational for 6 hours on February 10 from 10:00AM onwards and thus, water supply will not be available in the evening of the same day and will be available at low pressure in the morning of next day.

The notice further advised residents of the above mentioned affected areas to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement while water tanker will be made available on request. For more information residents must refer to the official notice.



{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

