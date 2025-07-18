Delhi teens gouge man's eyes over phone theft, dip body in Yamuna so 'his soul could rest in peace'

A routine patrolling day in the national capital’s Outer Delhi area led police to bust the gang behind the gruesome killing of an 18-year-old boy, from whom they had stolen a phone before burying his body near the Yamuna riverbank.

According to an Indian Express report, three teenage boys on a black motorcycle lost their composure upon spotting a police patrol in their locality on Wednesday night. They made a U-turn and attempted to flee.

Suspicious of their behaviour, the police followed and nabbed them. Upon interrogation, officers noticed that one of the boys was carrying two mobile phones. When questioned further, one of them allegedly revealed a horrifying account - they had stolen a phone three months ago after strangling a man to death, gouging out his eyes, and burying his body near the Yamuna riverbank, police said.

The trio, police claimed, even dipped the body in the river so “his soul could rest in peace”.

A police officer told the Indian Express: “When we asked him (one of the boys) why he had two mobile phones, he didn’t have a proper answer… we then checked the call detail records (CDR) of both phones and found that one of them hadn’t been used since April.”

The officer added that the CDR of one of the phones did not match the identification proof submitted by the boys. All three have been apprehended, and the motorcycle they were riding was also found to be stolen, police said.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, “They admitted that they had snatched the mobile phone from an unknown person near the Yamuna riverbank in April. When the victim resisted, they strangled him and buried the body near the riverbank. Acting promptly, a police team accompanied the juvenile boys to the location… A pit, approximately 3 feet deep, was excavated… and a human skeleton was recovered from the site.”