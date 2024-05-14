Days after multiple schools and hospitals in the national capital received bombing threats over emails, Delhi's Tihar Jail, too, received a threat call. The administration has informed the Delhi Police about the bomb threat, prison officials have said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A mail was also received by the jail. An investigation was initiated," they said. According to the Tihar Jail administration, nothing was found on the premises.

Earlier in the day, four hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to conduct search operations. The hospitals – Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital – received a bombing threat two days after multiple hospitals and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, too, received some emails, threatening them of a bomb on the premises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hospitals that were threatened include Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri's Dada Dev Hospital, Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines.

A few days ago, as many as 100 schools in Delhi received the bomb threat over emails. The threats were received from a Europe-based mailing service company 'beeble.com', PTI reported. Delhi Police said a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.

Several schools in Rajasthan's Jaipur, too, were emailed bomb threats on Monday, triggering an evacuation. Police teams, along with bomb squads were rushed to the schools to undertake bomb tracing exercises. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar said, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools in the city, including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school. All the students and staff have been evacuated. Further investigation is underway."

(With agency inputs)

