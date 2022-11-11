The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that Delhi will remain cloudy for two days in the coming week but no showers are expected in the national capital. IMD scientist RK Jenamani also said that the air quality index (AQI) on Delhi was recorded at 350, which is very unhealthy or “very poor" but, he said, the visibility in the national capital has not plummeted much.

Speaking with ANI, RK Jenamani said, “Visibility in Delhi didn't plummet too much, it was shallow fog in the morning and it happens in Delhi. Winds are strong and visibility has increased."

“AQI is 350 plus. Next western disturbance will come on 13-14 November so cloud presence will increase but no rain expected," RK Jenamani said.

AIR QUALITY ‘VERY POOR’

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, after marginal improvement over the last few days, with a layer of smog shrouding several parts of the city.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the weather department.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am on Friday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had reopened the primary classes from 9 November and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of an "improvement" in the city's air quality over the last few days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, meanwhile, will be reviewing the air pollution situation in Delhi on Friday.

(With agency inputs)