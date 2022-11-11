Delhi to be cloudy in coming week, air ‘very unhealthy’: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that Delhi will remain cloudy for two days in the coming week but no showers are expected in the national capital. IMD scientist RK Jenamani also said that the air quality index (AQI) on Delhi was recorded at 350, which is very unhealthy or “very poor" but, he said, the visibility in the national capital has not plummeted much.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}