The Delhi government on Monday said that 100 more e-vehicle charging stations will be set up across prime locations in the national capital by June 27. of these new stations, 71 would be at metro stations.

Addressing a press conference, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that the charge for using the station facility would be ₹2 per unit. He said Delhi's EV policy envisages a charging station per 3 km in the city.

"Tenders were floated for setting up 100 (e-vehicle) charging stations with 500 charging points. Tenders have been closed, and 100 prime locations have been identified where charging stations will be set up, and 71 of these will be located at metro stations," the minister said.

The stations will be built on a PPP (public-private-partnership) mode, with land, cabling and transmission infrastructure being provided by the government, and equipment and manpower provided by the company.

The charging stations will be operationalised within three months, Jain said.

Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah said about 400 charging points currently exist in the city and are owned by government and private companies. "Now, with 500 more charging points, the number will be more than doubled soon," he said.

With agency inputs

