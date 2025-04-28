Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts Cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms expected in coming days | See full forecast

Delhi IMD Update: A change in Delhi’s weather is on the horizon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies, rain, and thunderstorms for the capital over the coming days. After enduring heatwave-like conditions, Delhiites can expect some respite starting mid-week.

Advertisement

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees above the season’s average. According to the IMD, the skies are expected to turn partly cloudy by Tuesday, with possibilities of thundery developments towards the evening through Wednesday. Thunderstorms with rain are likely on Thursday and Friday, potentially cooling down the city.

The IMD’s forecast also mentions a marginal drop in daytime temperatures, aided by winds blowing at speeds of 15–20 kmph. A yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday and again for Friday and Saturday, warning of light drizzle in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

“We had clear skies over the last few days, which made the days warmer and caused night-time temperatures to rise too," said an IMD official. “However, the upcoming cloud cover, along with moisture-laden easterly winds, is expected to bring down maximum temperatures by around 1-2 degrees Celsius.” He added that some relief could arrive as early as Tuesday, with isolated drizzle and gusty winds providing a noticeable cooling effect.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 23.2 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below the normal by 0.6 degrees. Relative humidity during the day fluctuated between 32% and 43%, indicating relatively dry conditions that have contributed to the heat.

Read More

Looking ahead, the IMD expects maximum temperatures to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and minimums around 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The approaching change comes as a much-needed break for Delhi residents, who have been grappling with intense daytime heat and little nighttime respite.

The refreshing spell of rain and thunderstorms, if it materializes as forecasted, should not only cool the air but also improve air quality temporarily — another bonus for a city often battling pollution concerns. Advertisement