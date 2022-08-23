Delhi will soon have women drivers for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is planning to recruit them. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday that the government is planning to recruit 200 women drivers for the DTC buses as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them.

Kailash Gahlot also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers. Kailash Gahlot said all the 11 women drivers who have been employed have completed their training.

"It is an important day for women. It was CM Arvind Kejriwal's dream to empower women and provide them employment. Today, 11 women drivers got employment letters after completing their training. Ten more women are getting trained while the other batches have also begun. We plan to have 200 women drivers in DTC," Kailash Gahlot told reporters.

In February 2022, the Delhi government had relaxed the height and experience criteria for recruitment of women drivers for DTC and cluster buses in the capital.

The minimum height was reduced from 159 cm to 153 cm while the experience period after issuance of heavy motor vehicle licence was lowered to one month from three years in the past for female applicants applying for the post of bus driver.

Kailash Gahlot said, "We had relaxed norms for them. These women drivers have completed a training of three months. They have been trained in the depot and also have had on-road training. Experienced trainers from DTC have trained them."

(With agency inputs)