Delhi to have 200 women drivers for DTC buses, says govt1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:54 PM IST
- Delhi govt said the capital city will soon have women drivers for the DTC buses
Delhi will soon have women drivers for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is planning to recruit them. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday that the government is planning to recruit 200 women drivers for the DTC buses as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them.