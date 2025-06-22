Monsoon hits Himachal early; IMD warns of rain in Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand | Check forecast

The southwest monsoon has arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab, parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as well as the remaining areas of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu during the next two days, news agency ANI reported.

The monsoon arrived early—five days ahead of its normal onset date of June 25 in Himachal Pradesh—and is expected to cover the entire hill state by Wednesday (June 25).

With the early arrival, several parts of the state have already received rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across Himachal over the next 5 to 7 days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, said, "On June 20, 2025, the southwest monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh. It has already covered districts like Kinnaur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla. The remaining districts will be covered by the monsoon in the next 2 to 3 days."

"Usually, the monsoon arrives in Himachal by June 25, and in Shimla city by June 22. This year's arrival is a few days earlier, which is still considered within the normal range," he added.

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to witness light rain accompanied by strong surface winds, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather agency has also issued a fresh warning for very heavy rainfall over isolated areas of northwestern Jharkhand, with heavy rain expected in parts of north-central and northeastern districts over the next few days.

Heavy Rains Likely Across Maharashtra From June 22 Mumbai and many parts of Maharashtra are likely to see more intense monsoon rains from June 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for several districts. Mumbai is already dealing with waterlogging and traffic jams, and the coming showers may make things worse.

According to the IMD, areas including Konkan, Goa, and the hilly regions of central Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 22 and 25. The department has advised people to stay safe and take necessary precautions, as monsoon-related disruptions continue in many places.

IMD Alerts: Orange Alert: Sindhudurg: 23 June

Hilly areas of Satara: 23 to 25 June

Yellow Alert: Mumbai: 22 to 24 June

Sindhudurg: 21 to 25 June