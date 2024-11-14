Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi tops in list of most polluted cities in the world; THESE Indian cities make the Top 10 chart. Check here

Delhi tops in list of most polluted cities in the world; THESE Indian cities make the Top 10 chart. Check here

Livemint

  • Delhi’s air quality has reached alarming levels on 14 November. According to aqi.in, the national capital currently ranks at number 1 in the list of world's most polluted cities list.

AQI in Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has reached alarming levels on 14 November

Delhi on November 14 has topped the list of most polluted cities in the world, as per the LIVE data by aqi.in. As per the data, the air quality in the national capital stood in ‘hazardous’ category with AQI at 452.

Here's the list of Top 10 most polluted cities in the world

After Delhi, the second and third spots for the worst air quality have been taken by two cities in Haryana: Sirsa and Faridabad. Sirsa's air quality reached the 'hazardous' level, with an AQI of 451, while Faridabad's air quality was classified as 'severe,' with an AQI of 390.

At number 4 is China's Suihua city whose AQI stood at 368, also in ‘severe’ category

