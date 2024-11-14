Delhi on November 14 has topped the list of most polluted cities in the world, as per the LIVE data by aqi.in. As per the data, the air quality in the national capital stood in ‘hazardous’ category with AQI at 452. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the list of Top 10 most polluted cities in the world After Delhi, the second and third spots for the worst air quality have been taken by two cities in Haryana: Sirsa and Faridabad. Sirsa's air quality reached the 'hazardous' level, with an AQI of 451, while Faridabad's air quality was classified as 'severe,' with an AQI of 390.