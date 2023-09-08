Delhi tops in terms of electric buses after Arvind Kejriwal govt introduces 400 new buses on streets3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Stating the future plan, Kejriwal said that by the end of 2025, their government's goal is to have over 8,000 electric buses on the roads of Delhi.
Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 5 September, along with LG VK Saxena, flagged off 400 new electric buses from the IP State Depot, the national capital has ranked number 1 in the country, in terms of deploying electric buses in the city.
