Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 5 September, along with LG VK Saxena, flagged off 400 new electric buses from the IP State Depot, the national capital has ranked number 1 in the country, in terms of deploying electric buses in the city.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Kejriwal said that these buses are part of the subsidy scheme of 921 buses. He even said that the Central government has provided a subsidy of ₹417 crore for electric buses, while the Delhi government will spend ₹3,674 crore.

Currently, 800 electric buses are running on the streets of Delhi, which is the highest in the entire country. Stating the future plan, Kejriwal said that by the end of 2025, their government's goal is to have over 8,000 electric buses on the roads of Delhi.

Kejriwal even noted that after 2025, there will be more than 10,000 buses in Delhi, out of which 80 percent or 8,280 buses will be electric, adding 'Delhi will be known across the world for its adoption of electric buses'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with LG VK Saxena, flagged off 400 new low-floor AC electric buses from the IP State Bus Depot.

Terming the occasion as a day of great pleasure to the people of Delhi, Kejriwal had said, "Approximately 400 new E-buses have been added to the fleet of the DTC. Along with the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, I inaugurated the occasion. Before this 400 E-buses were providing the facilities to the people of Delhi. Now, these E-buses which are completely modern, and air-conditioned buses would run on the streets of Delhi. With this, Delhi has become the city with the most number of Electric Buses on its streets."

"By the end of 2023, we are positive of having 1900 Electric Buses. With 1900 Electric Buses, Delhi would be counted among the few cities in the world to have the most number of Electric Buses. After the addition of 1900 buses to the fleet, we would be able to reduce CO2 emissions by 1.07 lakh tonnes every year. We have a target to complete by December 2025 which is to have 10480 buses on the streets of Delhi. Among 10480 buses, 80% of these buses which amounts to 8280 buses would be Electric Buses," he added.

Speaking on the need for the required infrastructure CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "We need to have proper infrastructure because the Electric Buses will have different types of bus depots where they can be recharged. So far we have spent ₹182 crores on the installation of 1500 depots for these Electric Buses. These new 400 E-buses are from TATA Motors. These buses will run from Mayapuri, Nehru Place, Rohini-1, Rohini-2, and Banda Bahadur Marg depots. Besides this, the contract for 3980 buses with zero subsidy, has been awarded and they will start joining."

He added, "So, in Delhi, we are taking revolutionary steps of conversion of CNG Buses into Electric Buses. And within 2 years we would be on the global map, to have the most number of Electric Buses."

Advantages of Pure Electric Low Floor AC Buses in the DTC fleet: 1) The Delhi Government said it is adding a lot of 400 Pure Electric Low Floor AC Buses in the DTC fleet in Delhi with effect from September 5, 2023.

2) The Delhi Government said it has committed to ensure that pure electric buses will constitute at least 50% of all new stage carriage buses procured for the city fleet.

3) By the end of 2023, Delhi will be having 1900 Electric buses which shall be the highest in India and among the highest in any city in the world.

4) These 1900 electric buses will reduce 1.07 lacs tonnes of CO2 emissions every year making Delhi Greener, cleaner, and pollution-free.

5) By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with 80% of the bus fleet i.e. 8,280 buses being Electric reducing 4.67 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Key features of Pure Electric Low Floor AC Buses: 1) Zero Pollution: Pure Electric

2) Driving Range: 225 KMs/bus on a single charge

3) Equipped with Ventilation and Air Conditioning (VAC) System

4) Bus kneeling with a foldable ramp for a differently-abled person

5) Step-less boarding and alighting of Passengers.

6) Fully ITS enabled with CCTV Cameras (Panic buttons with hooter) for women's safety video streaming in case of emergency

7) Two-way communication with the Control Room

8) GPS units for live tracking of bus

9) Fully Automatic transmission with rear engine

10) Disc brakes

11) Capital Investment for the development of power infra in Electric Bus Depots by GNCTD