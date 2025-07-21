Delhi traffic advisory for Kanwar Yatra: THESE key roads closed until July 23 — check diversions, routes to avoid

As part of efforts to deal with the rush of pilgrims in the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory announcing the closure of several key roads in the national capital until 8 am on July 23.

In a post on social media platform X, the Delhi Traffic Police said from July 21, 2025, 8:00 am to July 23, 2025, 8:00 am, the following roads will remain closed – GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, and GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass.

Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) and traffic from Pusta Road to Shastri Park will also remain closed, the advisory said.

Alternative Routes In the advisory, the police have also suggested alternative routes.

For traffic from Seemapuri to Apsara Border - commuters can use the underpass towards Road No. 56; for Anand Vihar to Apsara Border traffic - the underpass towards Seemapuri; for traffic on GT Road to Vivek Vihar - Apsara Border route and then Road No. 56; for traffic on Swami Dayanand Marg - Vikas Marg or NH-9; and for traffic on Pusta Road - NH-9 or Ring Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police further said, “Please plan your route accordingly and follow traffic guidelines to ensure a smooth journey.”

“Follow traffic diversions and cooperate with authorities during the Kanwar Yatra. Your support ensures the safety of both Kanwariyas and commuters,” the police said.

UP: Kanwariyas attacked in Barabanki A group of Kanwariyas was allegedly attacked by some intoxicated men in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh following a dispute late Sunday, police said, reported news agency PTI.

Police said the incident occurred at around 11 pm near Chandoora village, and the situation was quickly brought under control. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

The Kanwariyas, after offering water at the Prasanna Nath Mahadev Temple, were walking from Bhagauli Tirth towards the Lodheswar Mahadev temple in Ramnagar, which is a traditional pilgrimage route followed during the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan), dedicated to Lord Shiva.

