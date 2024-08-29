Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to take and avoid amid water-logging due to torrential rains in national capital

Delhi traffic advisory: Heavy overnight rainfall and continuing downpours during the day caused severe water-logging and traffic snarls across several parts of the capital city.

Water-logging was reported at Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment's Parade Road Underpass, GTK Road, MB Road, Rohtak Road, and Sangam Vihar, disrupting traffic.

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic police stated, “Traffic is affected on GTK Road on both the carriageway from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to water logging near GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

Traffic is affected on GTK Road on both the carriageway from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur chowk and vice versa due to water logging near GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/qlc6UWFynM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 29, 2024

In another post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said vehicle movement is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways between Khanpur and Shooting Range T-Point. Waterlogging has also impacted traffic movement on Rohtak Road, the carriageway between Nangloi and Tikri Border is affected. According to the advisory, commuters must avoid Mundka route and take an alternate route.

Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/GW0cOnVm9i — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 29, 2024

Amid torrential rains in the national capital, BSES Delhi advised residents to follow simple safety precautions and maintain social distance from electricity infrastructure to avoid any untoward incidents.

By following simple safety precautions and maintaining social distance from electricity infrastructure, we can ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Cx2qETdRMy — BSES Delhi (@bsesdelhi) August 29, 2024

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) forecast “light to moderate rainfall” in Delhi-NCR today. In a post on X, RWFC states, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Jind, Gohana (Haryana)."

#WATCH | Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging is being seen in many places. Visuals from the Tigri area. pic.twitter.com/Z9CcnKcGfv — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/5e1lXMrnXY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging is being seen in many places.



Visuals from Parade Road Underpass, Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/hiiYGJyBmj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

#WATCH | Several areas of Delhi face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Visuals around Dhaula Kuan, near APS Colony. pic.twitter.com/h1ml2EUaaY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

VIDEO | Delhi: Rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of national capital. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/qVYiZCTPHK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2024

According to the weather agency, light to moderate rainfall is likely at all places across Delhi-NCR. Additionally, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana and Karnal will also witness similar weather conditions. The Meteorological department predicted wet spells for the upcoming five days except for August 30.