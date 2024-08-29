Delhi traffic advisory: Torrential rains caused severe water-logging and traffic snarls in Delhi. The BSES Delhi has also issued a safety advisory. Light to moderate rainfall likely in the region.

Delhi traffic advisory: Heavy overnight rainfall and continuing downpours during the day caused severe water-logging and traffic snarls across several parts of the capital city.

Water-logging was reported at Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment's Parade Road Underpass, GTK Road, MB Road, Rohtak Road, and Sangam Vihar, disrupting traffic.

In a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic police stated, "Traffic is affected on GTK Road on both the carriageway from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to water logging near GTK Depot. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

In another post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said vehicle movement is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways between Khanpur and Shooting Range T-Point. Waterlogging has also impacted traffic movement on Rohtak Road, the carriageway between Nangloi and Tikri Border is affected. According to the advisory, commuters must avoid Mundka route and take an alternate route.

Amid torrential rains in the national capital, BSES Delhi advised residents to follow simple safety precautions and maintain social distance from electricity infrastructure to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) forecast "light to moderate rainfall" in Delhi-NCR today. In a post on X, RWFC states, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Jind, Gohana (Haryana)."

According to the weather agency, light to moderate rainfall is likely at all places across Delhi-NCR. Additionally, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana and Karnal will also witness similar weather conditions. The Meteorological department predicted wet spells for the upcoming five days except for August 30.