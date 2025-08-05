Delhi traffic alert! Avoid ITO, Ring road and THESE key routes from 8 am due to diversions, restrictions

The Delhi traffic police issued traffic advisory for today, August 5, stating that certain key routes will be affected from 8:00 am-10:30 am due to an urgent movement or exigencies.

The movement will be hit on both carriageways and service roads comprising around W-Point, A-Point ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg.

The advisory stated, “No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat to IP. Flyover, including both carriageways of IP Marg. Any vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away and prosecuted as per law.”

The police requested motorists to remain calm, comply with traffic regulations, and abide by the directions of traffic personnel deployed at those key intersections. It advised commuters to avoid these stretches and take alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.