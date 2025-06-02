Delhi traffic alert! IP Marg, ITO, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover - Key routes closed today; time, more details here

Delhi Traffic Police has announced road closures for June 2, affecting key routes including IP Marg and ITO crossing. Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for two hours.

Fareha Naaz
Published2 Jun 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for June 2, with traffic restrictions for two hours.
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for June 2, with traffic restrictions for two hours.(PTI)

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing the public about road closures on June 2, Monday. Temporary traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented in central Delhi today for a few hours due to exigencies in the area.

Routes closed

Important commutation routes will be affected due to the restrictions, including both carriageways and service roads near IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg and BSZ Marg from W Point to A Point up to Delhi Gate.

Delhi traffic restrictions time

Traffic restrictions will be effective from 10:30 am and will be lifted after 12:30 pm.

In a post on X Delhi Traffic police stated, “On 02.06.25, Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service roads around IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover, DDU Marg & BSZ Marg from W point to A Point upto Delhi Gate. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 10.30 AM to 12:30 PM and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey.”

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes and park only in designated areas. The advisory adds, “Parking will only be allowed in designated areas.”

