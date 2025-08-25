Delhi traffic alert! Key routes to take and avoid amid lawyers' protest at Tis Hazari Courts Complex

Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for motorists in view of lawyers' strike on Monday. As lawyers of all district courts in Delhi plan to continue strike and abstain from work after Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's recent notification which sparked a stir, commuters must take note of certain road closures and alternate routes.
Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated, “In connection with the protest at Tis Hazari Courts on 25.08.2025 from 10 AM onwards, traffic in the surrounding areas will remain affected. Plan your journey in advance, avoid the mentioned stretches, use alternate routes or prefer Metro. Follow diversion signs & instructions of traffic personnel.”
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10:00 AM onwards. Traffic movement along Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rajpur Road, Shamnath Marg, Lothian Road, Kacheri Road, Zorawar Singh Marg and Hamilton Road will be affected.
“No U-turn will be allowed under Yudhister Setu,” the advisory states.
Commuters must take the following alternate routes to reach their destination:
In view of a major event, some other special traffic arrangements are also in place on Monday. According to traffic police, vehicles will not be allowed to halt or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Kautilya Marg and nearby stretches.
Traffic movement will be diverte at Vande Matram Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg T-point near RML Hospital, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Yashwant Palace Roundabout.