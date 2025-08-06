Delhi traffic alert! Key routes to take, avoid around Kartavya Path post office hours today evening

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for August 6 evening hours regarding traffic regulation around Kartavya Path. Commuters must take note of traffic restriction effective around closure of office hours.

Advertisement

Delhi traffic restrictions time The temporary traffic restrictions will be in place for 4 hours from 5:00 PM till 6:00 PM. The post on X states, “Traffic movement will be affected in and around Kartavya Path & C‑Hexagon on 06.08.2025 , Wednesday from 5 PM to 9 PM due to a special event.”

Also Read | 5 key things to know about Kartavya Bhavan

Routes to avoid The advisory urges commuters to avoid Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rajender Prasad Road, Jaswant Singh Road and surrounding areas. Supporting public transport use to reduce congestion, traffic police asked motorists to follow diversion points and traffic regulations during the interruption period.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi dials CM Pushkar Dhami day after Dharali cloudburst,

Advertisement

Ahead of Kartavya Bhavan inauguration event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following road closures and diversions will be observed:

Check traffic restrictions and alternate routes to take 1. Motorists will not be permitted to park or halt their vehicles on Janpath, Mansingh Road, Maulana Azad Road, Rajendra Prasad Road and other roads around Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon.

2. Action will be taken against all those motorists who fail to comply with the traffic restrictions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan today

3. Vehicles found parked in the restricted stretches will be towed and moved to the traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

4. Commuters must avoid Pragati Maidan tunnels leading to India Gate.

5. Traffic movement will be diverted from Motilal Nehru Place, Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road and Windsor Place.

Advertisement

The advisory further urges commuters planning to visit Inter State Bus Terminals, Railway Stations or Airport to allow extra travel time, so that there is sufficient time for timely arrival at destination.