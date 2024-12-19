The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters, stating that traffic will be affected at the Kalindi Kunj junction due to the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory stated: “The ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including the construction of a bridge at Agra Canal Road, is expected to continue for the next couple of months. Due to this, significant traffic congestion has been observed at Kalindi Kunj junction, especially as commuters from adjoining states pass through the area."

To mitigate the impact, the traffic police have listed alternate routes for the general public and also asked them to plan their journeys accordingly.

Advisory as listed by Delhi Traffic Police Avoid the affected area around Kalindi Kunj Junction during peak hours to prevent inconvenience.

Commuters travelling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to take Mathura Road and Road No. 13-Noida to bypass the congested area.

Commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi are advised to use the DND Flyover to avoid traffic congestion.

Plan your journey well in advance and allow sufficient time for travel.

Public transport is highly recommended to reduce congestion on the roads.

Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Delhi Mumbai Expressway Earlier on December 13, addressing 'Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024", the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed within two months. The travel time between Mumbai and Delhi is expected to reduce to 12 hours with the completion of the expressway from the present 24 hours. Earlier, he had also mentioned that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest of its kind in the country and was built in the shortest time.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that the expressway was constructed for ₹1 lakh crore.