Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert traffic alert! Check 2-day advisory, road closures updates, alternative routes here

Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert traffic alert: Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will be prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the hours traffic restrictions will be effective.

Reported By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both concert days to manage traffic situation around the stadium.
Diljit Dosanjh concert: Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both concert days to manage traffic situation around the stadium.(HT)

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer, is set to hold a concert in the national capital for two days on the festive occasion of Diwali. Thus, Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters, urging them to avoid restricted routes and take alternate routes to reach their destination. Commuters must plan their journey keeping in mind the road closures and diversions effective during the allotted hours.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and 27 evening from 7:00 pm onwards.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour sparks 50% hike in airfares ahead of Diwali

The post on X (formerly Twitter states), “In view of A Live Music Concert of Diljit Doshanjh “Dil Luminati” to be held on 26 & 27/10/2024 at 07:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, traffic regulations will be effective.”

It added, “Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are also advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads.”

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh makes history as first artist on Billboard Canada cover: Netizens

The 40-year-old Punjabi singer, who has been touring for several weeks across the US and Europe, is ready to kick off the Indian leg of his tour. Before heading to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, he would be performing in Delhi this Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Access gates

Music enthusiasts may visit the stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16. Meanwhile, Gates 1 and 15 are reserved mainly for emergency use.

Restrictions

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both the concert days to manage traffic situation around the stadium.

Furthermore, Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will be prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the hours traffic restrictions will be effective.

Vehicles that will have unrestricted access

Emergency vehicles, that include police cars, ambulance, and fire brigade, will have unrestricted access to the area. However, Delhi Traffic police urged these vehicles to avoid taking B.P. Marg and Lodhi Road route to stay away from delays.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDiljit Dosanjh Delhi concert traffic alert! Check 2-day advisory, road closures updates, alternative routes here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.