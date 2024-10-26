Diljit Dosanjh Delhi concert traffic alert: Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will be prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the hours traffic restrictions will be effective.

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi singer, is set to hold a concert in the national capital for two days on the festive occasion of Diwali. Thus, Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters, urging them to avoid restricted routes and take alternate routes to reach their destination. Commuters must plan their journey keeping in mind the road closures and diversions effective during the allotted hours.

The concert is scheduled to take place at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 and 27 evening from 7:00 pm onwards.

The post on X (formerly Twitter states), "In view of A Live Music Concert of Diljit Doshanjh "Dil Luminati" to be held on 26 & 27/10/2024 at 07:00 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, traffic regulations will be effective."

It added, "Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are also advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads."

The 40-year-old Punjabi singer, who has been touring for several weeks across the US and Europe, is ready to kick off the Indian leg of his tour. Before heading to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, he would be performing in Delhi this Saturday and Sunday.

Access gates Music enthusiasts may visit the stadium through Gate Nos. 2, 5, 6, 14, and 16. Meanwhile, Gates 1 and 15 are reserved mainly for emergency use.

Restrictions Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM on both the concert days to manage traffic situation around the stadium.

Furthermore, Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will be prohibited from using the route from JLN Stadium Red Light along the entire stretch of BP Marg during the hours traffic restrictions will be effective.