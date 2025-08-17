Delhi traffic alert! Roads closed, diverted for PM Modi's visit today; check routes to take and avoid

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the national capital for the inauguration of two major National Highway projects worth nearly Rs.11,000 crore. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi's Rohini at around 12:30 PM on August 17 due to which certain traffic restrictions and diversions are in place.

Delhi Traffic Police implemented traffic restriction from 6:00 AM today which will remain effective till 2:00 PM. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Traffic movement will be affected on 17.08.2025 due to special traffic arrangements for the UER-2 event.”

Commuters must avoid the route leading to Peeragarhi from Tikri Border and Rohini affected stretches.

Routes closed Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain closed on Sunday.

“Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and all connected roads towards UER-II will be affected, ”the advisory states.

Traffic ovement on Bhagwan Mahavir Road and connecting roads (including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road, and Badsha Dahiya Marg) will also be affected.

Traffic restrictions for commercial vehicles are as follows: Tikri Border-Peeragarhi Stretch

Movement of commercial vehicles will be restricted on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa.

Alternate routes for commercial vehicles: Tikri Border, Ghewra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road under the Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll and Jharoda Nala under Flyover, Bahadurgarh to UER-2.

Commuters headed for Tikri Border-Peeragarhi stretch must avoid Rohtak road and take Jharoda-Najafgarh or Nangloi route.

According to the advisory, commuters planning to cross the stretch between Rani Khera and Tikri Border must head towards Tikri Border via Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Jharoda