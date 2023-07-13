The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as water from the rising Yamuna has flooded key roads in the national capital. As of 8 am the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.48 metres.
Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will also be holding a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on today to discuss the flood situation in the city.
Yamuna River water has also affected the Delhi metro operations as DMRC informed that the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible due to escalating water levels.
Speaking of traffic in the national capital, the water from overflowing Yamuna has entered many areas of the city which has affected traffic on the several roads.
The areas affected are Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road, Old Yamuna bridge - 'Loha Pul, low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate. The traffic on the GT Karnal Road in the national capital was thrown out of gear as the Yamuna waters breached the warning mark while the area near Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi was flooded.
The traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.
In another udpate, movement of traffic has been restricted in both the carriageways from ISBT towards Majnu Ka Tila and vice-versa due to rise in Yamuna river water.
The officials have advised commuters to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly. Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge.
Moreover, the traffic police also stated that the Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic.
Check Diversion points:
1. Outer Ring Road (Rohini to SBT): Traffic movement is allowed only towards GTK
2. GTK Road to ISBT (from Sonepat side): Traffic movement is closed and diverted to the other side.
3. GTK Hood to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover: Traffic is diverted towards Rohini
4. Singhu Border: Traffic is being diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway
5. Mukarba Chowk: Traffic is being diverted to Peeragarhi Chowk and Narela side
6. Bhalswa: Traffic is being diverted to Peeragarhi and Narela side
7. Passenger buses from Haryana and Punjab will terminate at Singhu border
Meanwhile, the traffic police also in another tweet said that the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.
Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.
As per Delhi traffic police, no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover and also between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.
