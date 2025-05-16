Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for 9 days – check affected and alternate routes

Commuters in North Delhi are likely to face traffic disruptions till 25 May as repair work is underway on Kathia Baba Marg. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing the public about ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) activities that have led to restrictions on this stretch.

The roadwork is being carried out between the SDM/Swaroop Nagar Office, near the NH-44 drain, and Vijay Chowk in the Burari area. As a result, movement of vehicles on this section of Kathia Baba Marg will remain restricted throughout the period.

To manage traffic flow and minimise inconvenience, the police have recommended alternative routes for motorists.

Affected Route: Kathia Baba Marg: Between SDM/Swaroop Nagar (Nala, NH-44) and Vijay Chowk (Burari side)

Suggested Alternate Routes: Those travelling from SDM/Swaroop Nagar (Nala) can take the route via CC Road towards Bhalaswa Landfill (Kuda-Khatta), and continue to Jhanda Chowk, eventually reaching Burari Chowk.

Alternatively, commuters can travel from Jhanda Chowk to Gurjar Chowk and proceed to Vijay Chowk to reach Burari.

Motorists coming from Vijay Chowk can opt for Gurudwara Road, then head to Gurjar Chowk, Jhanda Chowk, and move on to Bhalaswa Landfill (Kuda-Khatta), before reaching Nala.

Travel Advisory: Avoid the affected road and use alternate routes.

Be cooperative and patient while the work continues.

Follow traffic instructions from police personnel and marshals stationed at diversion points.

General Guidelines: Use public transport whenever possible to reduce road congestion.

Park only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

Report any suspicious objects or activities to the police immediately.