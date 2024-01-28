Beating retreat ceremony that officially marks the end of Republic Day festivities will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory pertaining to road diversions, closures and parking in view of the ceremony. Commuters must refer to official website at traffic.delhipolice.gov.in for latest updates while WhatsApp helpline number is 8750871493. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Beating the Retreat Ceremony-2024: Where to watch online? How to book tickets? All you need to know Following traffic restrictions will be in place tomorrow from 2 pm until 9:30 pm to facilitate smooth traffic movement, avoid congestion and spare invitees and spectators from inconvenience in traffic around the venue.

Also read: Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic. Traffic will be restricted on Rafi Marg between R/A Surehet Masjid and R/A Krishi Bhawan ; Rasina Road from R/A Krishi Bhawan towards Vijayy Chowk; Beyond R/A Dara Shikoh Road, R/A Krishna Menon Marg and R/A Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk ; Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" Hexagon Traffic police has advised commuters to take alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DTC bus routes will also be diverted during the same time around the main venue and India Gate. Connaught Place bound buses will proceed through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses coming from Connaught Place through Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will move through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.

Also read: Republic Day 2024: Know significance, parade and flag unfurling timings | Full schedule Connaught Place bound buses coming from Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road will terminate at Shiva Stadium and will return through Kasturba Gandhi Marg or Barakhamba Road.

Also read: Republic Day 2024 highlights: Women rule the 75th Gantantra Diwas parade at Kartavya Path Moreover, parking will be available for those visiting to watch the illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon only after 7:00 pm. Commuters must refer to full advisory to avoid inconvenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!