Delhi under heatwave ‘red alert’, rain relief likely after 3 days - Check IMD's forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

Delhi baked in extreme heat on Wednesday as the heat index shot up to a scorching 45.5 degrees, marking the fifth consecutive time this month that temperatures have crossed the 40-degree mark. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital.

A red alert has been issued for Wednesday, as extreme weather conditions are expected to persist over the next two days. However, some relief may arrive by the night of June 13 and on June 14, with light showers likely due to an approaching western disturbance.

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin issued at 2 p.m., "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44°C and 46°C.

Safdarjung recorded 43.8°C, while Ayanagar registered the highest at 45.5°C — both significantly above normal.

Humidity levels in the capital remained moderate at 39% during the early hours, but the combination of heat and dry south-westerly winds worsened the discomfort.

A red alert implies a “take action” warning, urging residents to avoid heat exposure, remain hydrated, and limit outdoor activity. It warns of a very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all age groups and advises extreme care for vulnerable individuals.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr. Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD, stated that the severe heat across northwest India — including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan — is expected to persist until June 12. From June 13, an approaching western disturbance may bring partial relief in the form of light rain and thunderstorms, and an orange alert will replace the red. Dr. Kumar said, "Northwest India is currently experiencing severe heat. Over the next 3-4 days, heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will remain under red alert for the next three days. Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief."



According to IMD data, temperatures are expected to dip slightly after June 14, with possible light to moderate showers bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Until then, the capital remains on high alert as extreme temperatures continue to pose health and safety risks.

Red Alert Issued for Rajasthan as Heatwave Intensifies Western Rajasthan is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures crossing 47°C in Ganganagar for the second day in a row. The scorching conditions are expected to continue over the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for June 11 and 12 in the region. For June 13, an orange alert has been issued for West Rajasthan, while East Rajasthan is under a yellow alert on the same day.

Some relief may be on the way, as thunderstorm activity is expected between June 15 and 16, which could bring down temperatures. A further drop in temperature is likely in eastern Rajasthan around June 18 to 20 due to these weather changes.