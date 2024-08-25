Delhi University student dances to Bollywood song in saree; netizens say, ’looking like a dream’

Delhi University student from Hansraj College, Anupriya Sharma, danced Kathak to 'O Rangrez' at her college farewell, impressing audience and netizens alike. Her Instagram post went viral, receiving over 4.41 lakh likes.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
A Delhi University student showcasing her graceful Kathak moves in a purple saree during college farewell at Hansraj College.
A Delhi University student showcasing her graceful Kathak moves in a purple saree during college farewell at Hansraj College. (Screengrab @Instagram)

A Delhi University student from Hansraj College took the spotlight recently after her college farewell video went viral. Dancing to the tunes of the Hindi language song ‘O Rangrez,’ the student named Anupriya Sharma gained prominence through the post she shared on her Instagram handle.

The Bollywood song featured in the clip is from Sonam Kapoor-Farhan Akhtar's movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, which was released eleven years ago in 2013. This song was sung by music maestros, including Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Bashir, Yusuf Mohammed and Vajid Ali.

The caption to the video states, “I’ll stop dancing to this song when they make a better one. Till then..”

In the video, as she twists and twirls as the crowd fills the air with applause and cheers. Looking radiant in a purple saree and white blouse, she can be seen performing some elements of the classical Indian dance Kathak along with her well choregraphed impeccable dance moves. Her elegant spins and her stylised moves were a pleasant sight.

Netizens were strong to react to this expressive yet sophisticated performance. One user commented, “Soulful… I love it!” gushed one Instagram user. A second user stated, “I’ve never seen someone dance with SO MUCH LIFE, not sure how to put it, but this looks like freedom.” A third user wrote, "Very disappointed with the audience , I would have screamed like anything ,,,,too decent audience for such chakras and such energy."

A fourth user said, “She is not just dancing; she's playing with dance.” Another user commented," And then they say, ki saree me dance nhi ho pata, look at her, she ate it." A fifth user remarked, “Pyaaz on gas stove.”

"Love it. Just fabulous. Graceful, done with such ease. It's a sheer delight to watch," wrote another user. The post, which has amassed over 4.41 lakh likes and numerous reactions from social media, is still making the rounds.

 

The Delhi University student from Hansraj College twists and twirls as the crowd fills the air with applause and cheers.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
