Delhi witnessed a blanket of haze with 'very poor' air quality on Sunday morning. The National Capital Region (NCR) has been steadily experiencing a worsening pollution situation for the past nine days.

Delhi's air quality fell into the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 389, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

PM 10 levels stood at 393 and PM 2.5 stood 236, both of which are much higher than the safe limit.

Delhi recorded 14 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday morning with a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature to be around 25.9 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality stood at 385 on a scale of 500. Most locations across the national capital recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality on Sunday morning.

Locations across Delhi that registered ‘severe’ AQI that include Wazirpur whose AQI stood at 456, Jahangirpuri whose AQI stood at 450, Punjabi Bagh whose AQI stood at 445, Mundka whose AQI stood at 441, Ashok Vihar whose AQI stood at 434, Sonia Vihar whose AQI stood at 428, Nehru Nagar whose AQI stood at 425, Rohini whose AQI stood at 424, Burari Crossing whose AQI stood at 404 and Mandir Marg whose AQI stood at 401.

Surrounding areas across Delhi including Noida registered an AQI of 344, in Greater Noida AQI stood at 325, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 338 while in Faridabad AQI stood at 378.

Over the last two days, cold north-westerly winds have led to a fall in temperature creating a favourable atmosphere for smog-filled air. On November 23, wind direction was expected to switch to easterly.

A dip in average temperature to around 10 degrees Celsius is expected in the coming days following showers to be brought in by Western disturbances on November 27. This will be followed by a rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said, “Winds have remained northwesterly over the last two days, but it will become variable once more from Thursday, fluctuating between easterly, southeasterly, and northeasterly over the next two days, thus halting the dip in mercury," reported HT. He further added, “Western disturbance will impact Delhi on November 27, with chances of a drizzle in some parts," which will lead to a further dip in temperature. IMD forecasted haze to blanket Delhi again on November 28.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “Pollution level had increased in the last 2-3 days. But today onward, we have come out of the 'Severe' category. It is being predicted that the wind speed will increase from today. It is also being predicted that there is a chance of light rainfall."

Last year Delhi recorded three severe air quality days in November while 10 severe air quality days have been recorded in this month so far.

