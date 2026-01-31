Delhi wakes up to sunny winter morning, records ‘poor’ AQI for straight 4th day; IMD issues alert for more rain

Delhi recorded “poor” AQI for the fourth day in a row since the heavy rains brought down pollution levels. More rains are expected today and tomorrow as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning for both days. Hence, it is likely that the air quality might improve further.

Delhi weather today IMD forecasted moderate to dense fog in the morning hours, followed by “generally cloudy sky” conditions in the afternoon. The weather office further predicted possibility of light showers during the day. Thunderstorm and lightening are likely to accompany rainfall, IMD said. On 31 January, the maximum temperature is likely to hover anywhere between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Delhi on 1 February Shallow to moderate fog and light rain during morning hours is likely on 1 February, IMD said. The weather agency predicted more rains in the evening and significant drop in maximum temperature by around 5 to 3 degrees Celsius a rise in minimum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather in coming 5 days Light rains will continue till 2 February in the wake of fresh Western Disturbance. Thereafter, IMD forecasted shallow to moderate fog during morning hours and “cloudy sky” conditions.

Predicting isolated scattered rain over northwest India, IMD stated, “No large change in minimum temperatures during next 24 hours, rise by 3-5°C for subsequent 3 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter over the plains of Northwest India.”

Delhi AQI today Delhi recorded very poor air quality index (AQI) reading of 278 at 9:00 AM on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 16 registered “very poor” air quality. Lodhi Road and Mandir Marg stations recorded “moderate” AQI while the remaining stations reported “poor" levels.

