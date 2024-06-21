Delhi water crisis: Atishi sits on hunger strike, says ‘Made all efforts, no choice but to start indefinite…’

Delhi water crisis: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday, June 21, took to observe hunger strike amid water shortage in several parts of the national capital. Atishi alleged that made all possible efforts to make water available for Delhi residents.

Atishi was accompanied by party leader Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders as she paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading to Bhogal where as she sat on an indefinite hunger strike. She sought hunger strike as the only measure to pressurise Haryana government to supply 100 million gallons of water daily to address the persistent water crisis in the national capital.

"As water minister, I made all efforts to get water for Delhi; am left with no choice now but to start an indefinite hunger strike as I am unable to watch the plight of the men, women and children of Delhi. This indefinite Jal Satyagrah will continue till Delhi people get water from Haryana," PTI quoted Atishi as saying. As heatwaves across the city continue to take a toll on the life of Delhi residents, water scarcity has added to the troubles.

She asserted to continue the strike until Haryana government gives in to their demands. She added, “This hunger strike will continue till Haryana govt gives Delhi its due share of water.”

Wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal accompanied Delhi Education Minister Atishi who began an indefinite fast today.

Sunita Kejriwal on Friday said, “To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi Minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite period. She will not eat anything and only take water. She is doing this for the thirsty people of Delhi," reported PTI.

She further went on to read out a message from the chief minister, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. She said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi’s penance will be successful and the public will get some relief.”

VIDEO | Delhi water crisis: Here’s what Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said as she accompanied Delhi minister Atishi who began an indefinite fast today.



“To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi Minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite… pic.twitter.com/44DQA00Q3y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2024

The Delhi Minister contended that the capital city receives 1005 MGD water which is supplied to people in the city. She alleged that Haryana supplied 513 MGD instead of 613 MGD water to Delhi in the last two weeks. This creates water shortage for over 28 lakh people. She further accused Haryana of increasing Delhi's restricted water supply share from 100 MGD to 120 MGD in the last two days.