Delhi water crisis: Emergency measures imposed amid heatwave | List of what is banned
Delhi government has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action against water wastage and impose a fine of ₹2,000 against the violators. Here's a list of what is banned in Delhi until the water crisis is resolved
The Delhi government has implemented emergency measures to tackle crippling water crisis in the national capital amid a record-breaking heatwave. In the wake of water shortage, the Delhi government has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action against water wastage and impose a fine of ₹2,000 against the violators. The Delhi government has also banned the usage of portable water at construction sites.