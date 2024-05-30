The Delhi government has implemented emergency measures to tackle crippling water crisis in the national capital amid a record-breaking heatwave. In the wake of water shortage, the Delhi government has directed the Delhi Jal Board to take action against water wastage and impose a fine of ₹2,000 against the violators. The Delhi government has also banned the usage of portable water at construction sites. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the ban, Atishi said, "There are many car repair and car washing centres that are using Delhi Jal Board's drinking water. We are banning the use of drinking water by the Delhi Jal Board from being used in car washing and repair centres."

"From tomorrow, teams of DPCC will conduct inspections of car washing and repairing centres. I want to appeal to people of Delhi... right now, Delhi is facing an emergency situation because of heatwave," the Delhi minister said.

WATER CRISIS IN DELHI: WHAT'S BANNED? -The Delhi government will be setting up central water tanker war room and 200 enforcement teams will be deployed for crackdown on wastage of water in the national capital

-Drinking water from Delhi Jal Board cannot be used for washing cars

-Drinking water from the jal board cannot be used at the construction sites or for commercial purposes

-Washing cars with pipes will not be allowed in Delhi

-The team will also keep a check on overflowing water tanks

-Illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments will be disconnected

-The government has also urged the people in Delhi to use water judiciously or the government will be forced to rationalise the water supply in view of the water crisis

Meanwhile, the areas that were supplied water two times will be reduced to once in 24 hours. On Wednesday, May 29, Delhi minister Atishi alleged that the Haryana government was not releasing the capital city's water share even after “so many talks." Atishi said the Delhi government will move the Supreme Court.

