Delhi water crisis: Residents scramble for water with empty buckets amid heatwave. Watch video
Delhi water crisis: Video footage shows people anxiously running after water tanker to fill their vessels. Some even jumped the queue and climbed on top of the tanker with their pipes to fill their vessels.
Delhi water crisis: The widespread water shortage in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty vessels after water tankers. People continue to reel with acute water scarcity amid heatwave conditions and rely on water tankers to fulfil their daily water needs.